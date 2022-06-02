HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $356,000 in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.