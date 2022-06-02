Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hilltop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Hilltop by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,523 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.26.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

