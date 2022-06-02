Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of HIPO opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Hippo has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Hippo by 102.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,011,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 511,007 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the first quarter valued at about $11,749,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hippo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hippo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hippo by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

