HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $857.50

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 857.50 ($10.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,168 ($14.78). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,165 ($14.74), with a volume of 1,708,510 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.94) to GBX 1,205 ($15.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.18) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.18) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,200.22 ($15.18).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 974.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 857.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

