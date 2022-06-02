Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Alan Clark Acquires 100,000 Shares

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Alan Clark purchased 100,000 shares of Hostmore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($53,137.65).

Shares of MORE opened at GBX 41.60 ($0.53) on Thursday. Hostmore plc has a 1-year low of GBX 39 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 156.24 ($1.98). The stock has a market cap of £52.47 million and a PE ratio of -83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.95.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

