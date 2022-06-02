Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,278,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,499,000. Serenity Capital LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843,394 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

