Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 1,500.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Hut 8 Mining worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of HUT opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.70. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

