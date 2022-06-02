HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $362.84

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 362.84 ($4.59) and traded as low as GBX 154.20 ($1.95). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 156.80 ($1.98), with a volume of 150,049 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.84.

About HUTCHMED (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

