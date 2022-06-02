Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HYLN. Barclays reduced their price target on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after buying an additional 1,344,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 550.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,481,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hyliion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 298,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hyliion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

