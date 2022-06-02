Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Update

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 873,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Immunocore by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of IMCR opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.43. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

