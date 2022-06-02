Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.78

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$174.78 and traded as high as C$184.47. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$183.51, with a volume of 322,585 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cormark raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$211.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$180.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$174.78. The company has a market cap of C$32.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

