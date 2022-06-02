Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Integral Ad Science worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of IAS opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

