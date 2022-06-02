InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,915.66

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,915.66 ($62.19) and traded as high as GBX 4,980 ($63.01). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,841 ($61.25), with a volume of 435,323 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($72.12) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($72.12) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($72.12) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,650 ($71.48).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,014.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,915.66. The firm has a market cap of £8.91 billion and a PE ratio of 41.99.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

