Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTZ. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 379.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter worth $61,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 4.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intrusion by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

