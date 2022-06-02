Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.51

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.51 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 21.70 ($0.27). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 357,117 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98.

In other news, insider Lance J. Baller bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,773.28). Also, insider Lance J. Baller bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,250 ($33,211.03). Insiders acquired 275,000 shares of company stock worth $5,375,000 in the last 90 days.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

