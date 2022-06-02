iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.36

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.36 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 186.80 ($2.36). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 182 ($2.30), with a volume of 46,081 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.36. The company has a market cap of £200.06 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.