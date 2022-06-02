IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRIX stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.23.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

