iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

