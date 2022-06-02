iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
USXF opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $39.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.