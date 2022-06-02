iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

USXF opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $39.91.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 953,829 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.