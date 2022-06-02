iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,204,000 after buying an additional 1,258,924 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,559,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,777,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,294,000.

MCHI opened at $51.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $83.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

