ITE Group (LON:ITE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.50

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.50 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.05). ITE Group shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 643,581 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £611.83 million and a PE ratio of -91.67.
ITE Group Company Profile (LON:ITE)
