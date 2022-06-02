ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ITT by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $72.04 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

