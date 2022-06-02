Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Jack in the Box worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $47,866,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Jack in the Box by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JACK. Gordon Haskett downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.98.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

