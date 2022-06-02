Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Trading Down 6.6%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.30 and last traded at 0.30. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 44,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.45.

About Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF)

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

