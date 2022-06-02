JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 275,812 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of Maxar Technologies worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

