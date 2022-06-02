JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of Stepan worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $16,746,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 39,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Stepan stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stepan has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $137.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

About Stepan (Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.