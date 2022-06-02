JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 23,524 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.17% of A10 Networks worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in A10 Networks by 57.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $268,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,976 shares of company stock worth $7,263,126 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATEN opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

