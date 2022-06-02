JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 477,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.16% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

