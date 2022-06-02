JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.59% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $46.78 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $959,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,161,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,735 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

