JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 34,029 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,029 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.37% of Huron Consulting Group worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HURN. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $59.51 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

