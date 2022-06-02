Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Holdings Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,959 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

JMIA opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.