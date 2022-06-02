Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 217,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Kirby worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kirby by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,760 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $52,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,857 shares of company stock worth $562,955 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.