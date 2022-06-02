Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.18

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.61. Klabin shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 196 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1211 per share. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Klabin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

