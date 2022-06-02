KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Stock Price Down 0%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.68. 2,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,951,000.

