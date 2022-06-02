K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.45

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.45 ($24.14) and traded as high as €27.18 ($29.23). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €26.50 ($28.49), with a volume of 926,065 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.10 and a 200 day moving average of €22.45.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)
