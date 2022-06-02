Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) is one of 940 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lyell Immunopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyell Immunopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lyell Immunopharma Competitors 6522 21246 43467 872 2.54

Lyell Immunopharma currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 374.76%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 129.63%. Given Lyell Immunopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lyell Immunopharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lyell Immunopharma $10.65 million -$250.22 million -1.95 Lyell Immunopharma Competitors $1.86 billion $249.52 million -2.82

Lyell Immunopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lyell Immunopharma. Lyell Immunopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyell Immunopharma -3,006.62% -26.61% -21.96% Lyell Immunopharma Competitors -3,144.81% -1,459.45% -9.11%

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness. Its pipeline includes LYL797, a T cell product candidate for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancers; LYL845, that targets multiple solid tumors; and NY-ESO-1 for synovial sarcoma and other solid tumor indications. The company entered into research and development collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for NY-ESO-1 program. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

