Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHNC opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Get Maiden Holdings North America alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.