Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 238,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 915,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32.

About Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual-channel low power encoder systems, multi-channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

