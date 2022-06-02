Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 238,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 915,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32.
About Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK)
