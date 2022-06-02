Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.77

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $6.18. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 34,020 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.98.
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.
