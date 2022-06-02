Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.77

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $6.18. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 34,020 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

