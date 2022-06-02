Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Shares Up 5.2%

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 77 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monex Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73.
Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monex Group (MNXBF)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Monex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.