Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Shares Up 5.2%

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 77 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monex Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73.

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

