NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,678 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,410 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 243,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.12 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.20 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

