Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 2,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.
Separately, Pareto Securities raised Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.
