Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 2,379,493 shares.

NAK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Rating ) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

