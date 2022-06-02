Northern Trust Corp Purchases 43,595 Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Astra Space worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,105,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Astra Space stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Astra Space, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

