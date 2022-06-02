Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $82,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,416.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Swalling acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,860 shares of company stock worth $162,588. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIM opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.71. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on NRIM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

