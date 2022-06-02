NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Shares Down 0.4%

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.31 and last traded at $61.04. 312,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 391,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

