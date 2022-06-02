NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Position Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 689.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $1,520,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.94 and a beta of 0.88. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $53,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,369 shares of company stock worth $1,218,654 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

