Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) versus Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Financial Analysis

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.1% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.06% N/A N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services 27.09% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.80 $11.09 million $2.85 3.66 Oak Ridge Financial Services $27.47 million 1.83 $7.76 million $2.76 6.75

Solera National Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Ridge Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oak Ridge Financial Services beats Solera National Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (Get Rating)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

