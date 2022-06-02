Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) Trading Up 13.3%

Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 2,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Oncopeptides AB (publ), a biotech company, develops pharmaceuticals drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead product candidate is melflufen, an anti-cancer peptide drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed refractory multiple myeloma in adult patients.

