Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.43

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.43 and traded as high as C$16.61. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$16.53, with a volume of 217,671 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSI. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

